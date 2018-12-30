NumusCash Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NUMUS)

NumusCash (CURRENCY:NUMUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One NumusCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $32.15 and $24.43. NumusCash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NumusCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NumusCash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.02305951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00153802 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00210012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025981 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025979 BTC.

NumusCash’s official Twitter account is @numuscash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NumusCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NumusCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NumusCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NumusCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

