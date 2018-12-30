NVO Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (NVST)

NVO (CURRENCY:NVST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, NVO has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. NVO has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $0.00 worth of NVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NVO token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00004797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.02298270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00153273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00209302 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026239 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026234 BTC.

About NVO

NVO launched on May 14th, 2017. NVO’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens. NVO’s official Twitter account is @nvoexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NVO is /r/NVO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NVO’s official website is nvo.io.

Buying and Selling NVO

NVO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NVO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

