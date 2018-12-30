Nyancoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NYAN)

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Nyancoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Nyancoin has a market cap of $137,133.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyancoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017865 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000252 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nyancoin Profile

Nyancoin (NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyancoin’s official website is www.nyancoin.info.

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyancoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyancoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.