Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) fell 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 28,524,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,512% from the average session volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oilex (OEX) Stock Price Down 9%” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/oilex-oex-stock-price-down-9.html.

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.