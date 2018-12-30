One Horizon Group (OHGI) Shares Gap Up to $0.07

One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.06, but opened at $0.07. One Horizon Group shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 6057540 shares changing hands.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative net margin of 1,071.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%.

About One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

