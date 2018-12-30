ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,936 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 827.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 205.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

NYSE OKE opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

