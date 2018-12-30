OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Tops $0.0588 on Top Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00001524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $247,357.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.25 or 0.12335887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000293 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028395 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,734,355 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

