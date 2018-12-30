Online (OIO) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Online has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Online token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Online has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $763.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.02295716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00153490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00209434 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026211 BTC.

Online Token Profile

Online’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Online’s official website is online.io. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Online is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies.

Online Token Trading

Online can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

