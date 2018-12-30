O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $408.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $318.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.25.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $342.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $217.64 and a 1 year high of $363.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.