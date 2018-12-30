Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 47,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.74. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.