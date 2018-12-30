OSI Systems (OSIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of OSIS opened at $73.31 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $278,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,423 shares in the company, valued at $45,898,013.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,478 shares of company stock worth $4,001,887 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,741,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,741,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.