Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $594,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $139,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $1,616,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRT stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.04%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $146.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

