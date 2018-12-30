Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $521,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $131,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,440,000 after buying an additional 1,207,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,274,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,641,000 after buying an additional 914,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,118,000 after buying an additional 565,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2,735.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 509,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,808,000 after buying an additional 491,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $119,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,272.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,093,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,193 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,357. 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

NYSE VEEV opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.65. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

