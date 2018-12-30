Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) announced a dividend on Friday, December 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0138 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 154.5%.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.46. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 25.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces Dividend of $0.01 (ROYT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/pacific-coast-oil-trust-announces-dividend-of-0-01-royt.html.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.