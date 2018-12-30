Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th.

PPBI stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,257. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $26,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

