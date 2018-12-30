Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Position Reduced by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $29,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $1,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 13.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 32.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 55.6% in the third quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $124.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

