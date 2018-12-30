Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 4,072 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $52.36 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $65.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.372 per share. This represents a $5.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

