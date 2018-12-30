Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 43,594 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,594 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 68.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,374.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

