Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 56 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,096.01.

AMZN stock opened at $1,478.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,167.50 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $714.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total transaction of $2,704,106.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 56 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/parkside-financial-bank-trust-sells-56-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.