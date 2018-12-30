PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of PBF Energy worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $31.86 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

