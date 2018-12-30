PCG Entertainment (PCGE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of PCG Entertainment Plc (LON:PCGE) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 2,209,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 28,100,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

PCG Entertainment Company Profile (LON:PCGE)

PCG Entertainment Plc operates as a trading and media distribution company in the Asia-Pacific regions. It is involved in media distribution, including games and gaming software; and holding an online gambling license. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Gibraltar.

