PCM (PCMI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PCM Inc. is a technology solutions provider to businesses, government and educational institutions and individual consumers. The Company’s operating segments consists of Commercial, Public Sector and MacMall. It offers technology products and solutions as well as consumer electronics equipment and other consumer products. PCM Inc., formerly known as PC Mall, Inc., is headquartered in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCMI. ValuEngine lowered PCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on PCM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCMI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $203.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85. PCM has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. PCM had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. Research analysts expect that PCM will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PCM by 919.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PCM by 551.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in PCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

