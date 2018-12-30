PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Million

Analysts expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report $18.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. PDF Solutions reported sales of $26.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full year sales of $84.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $84.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $88.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1,975.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDFS opened at $8.30 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

