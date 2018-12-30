Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Stake Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,311 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.34% of Penn National Gaming worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,879.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 56.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 61,460.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,057,000 after purchasing an additional 121,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

