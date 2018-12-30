Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report $22.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.37 million and the lowest is $21.75 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $14.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $89.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.12 million to $91.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $93.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.02 million to $99.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFLT. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.50. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a boost from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

