Peony (PNY) Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Peony has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $12,701.00 and $2,594.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002901 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 16,879,850 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,199 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.