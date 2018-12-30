Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “hold prsp” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of PRSP opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at $117,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $187,000.

