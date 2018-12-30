Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “hold prsp” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Perspecta stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

