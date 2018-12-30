PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: PUGOY) is one of 37 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PEUGEOT SA/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PEUGEOT SA/ADR alerts:

0.1% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors 598 1578 1838 122 2.36

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 20.97%. Given PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PEUGEOT SA/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors -16.96% -54.37% -5.69%

Dividends

PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 21.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion $2.18 billion 8.97 PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors $59.00 billion $2.82 billion 7.75

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. PEUGEOT SA/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PEUGEOT SA/ADR beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot S.A. engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands. Its Automotive Equipment segment offers interior systems, automotive seating products, and clean mobility products. The company's Finance segment provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën, and DS brands; and wholesale financing to dealer networks. The company is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.