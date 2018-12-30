Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 735,985 shares, a decline of 2.1% from the November 30th total of 751,459 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,219,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 213,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 222.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 18.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 189,705 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

PFNX stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Pfenex has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

