Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,111,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,356 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $255.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

