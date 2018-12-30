Philip Morris International (PM) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has been trending neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Philip Morris International earned a news impact score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $67.27 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

