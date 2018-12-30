Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.98 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

