Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $124,218.00 and approximately $635.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014455 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006895 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000842 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 1,618,318,119 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

