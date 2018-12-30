Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at Simmons

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) had its price objective lowered by Simmons to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Simmons currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.

NYSE PES opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Pioneer Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 154.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

