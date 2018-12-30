Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Director Purchases $85,976.00 in Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Oscar K. Brown bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $85,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.27. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Plains GP’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 63,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $10,333,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,522,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,522,000 after purchasing an additional 330,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 735,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 550,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

