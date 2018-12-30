PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,377.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.02280963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00155839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00208453 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026342 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

