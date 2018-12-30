PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nomura lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,332,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,962,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,915,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,145 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,609,000 after purchasing an additional 437,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 932.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 345,388 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,317. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.