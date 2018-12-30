Poage Bankshares (PBSK) and First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Head to Head Comparison

Poage Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBSK) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Poage Bankshares and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poage Bankshares -11.01% -3.99% -0.55% First Savings Financial Group 19.66% 12.55% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

Poage Bankshares has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Poage Bankshares and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poage Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.77%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Poage Bankshares.

Dividends

Poage Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Poage Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Poage Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poage Bankshares and First Savings Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poage Bankshares $21.68 million 4.09 -$2.86 million N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $55.45 million 2.13 $10.90 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Poage Bankshares.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Poage Bankshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poage Bankshares

Poage Bankshares, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Town Square Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, NOW and demand accounts, business checking accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and retirement accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans comprising new and used automobile and truck loans, recreational vehicle loans, and personal loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, Poage Bankshares, Inc. purchases investment securities comprising mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company operates automated teller machines; and offers debit cards, and online and mobile banking services. It operates nine offices in northeastern Kentucky; and a loan production office in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Ashland, Kentucky.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, land and land development loans, and multi-family real estate loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio; and provides reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

