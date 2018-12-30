Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 20,300 Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 94.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSH. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE VSH opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $71,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

