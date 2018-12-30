Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $317,000 Stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bitauto were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitauto by 85.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,374,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bitauto by 107.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 830,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bitauto by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitauto by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Bitauto by 182.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitauto alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. started coverage on shares of Bitauto in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bitauto in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bitauto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE BITA opened at $22.71 on Friday. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $317,000 Stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/point72-asset-management-l-p-has-317000-stake-in-bitauto-hldg-ltd-bita.html.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.