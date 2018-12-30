Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $498,000 in GameStop Corp. (GME) Stock

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 51.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,249,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,340 shares during the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at $9,871,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at $9,591,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 46.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,100,000 after purchasing an additional 319,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GameStop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/point72-asset-management-l-p-invests-498000-in-gamestop-corp-gme-stock.html.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.