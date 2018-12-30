Popular Inc (BPOP) Short Interest Up 65.5% in December

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,002,509 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 1,209,638 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,972 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BPOP opened at $47.03 on Friday. Popular has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. Popular had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $602.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

In other news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $319,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,239,000 after buying an additional 412,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,585,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,239,000 after purchasing an additional 412,087 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $18,527,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,826,000 after purchasing an additional 185,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 92.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

