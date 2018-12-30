Power Integrations (POWI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.03. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $457,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,544 shares of company stock valued at $489,933 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 56,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Power Integrations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

