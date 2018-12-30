Preferred Bank (PFBC) Receives $73.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 6th. B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Preferred Bank by 8.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 16.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,194. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

