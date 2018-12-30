Presidio Inc (PSDO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Presidio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Presidio reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Presidio will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Presidio.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Presidio had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PSDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Presidio in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Presidio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other news, Director Steven J. Lerner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,292,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after purchasing an additional 412,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,292,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after purchasing an additional 412,067 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 418.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Presidio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,312,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Presidio in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

PSDO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Presidio has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

