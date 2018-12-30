Primecoin Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $36,869.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00004829 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 71.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000681 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 26,045,806 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, Poloniex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

