Primulon Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PRIMU)

Primulon (CURRENCY:PRIMU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Primulon coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primulon has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Primulon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primulon has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primulon alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Primulon Coin Profile

PRIMU is a coin. Primulon’s official Twitter account is @primuloncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primulon’s official website is www.primulon.com.

Buying and Selling Primulon

Primulon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primulon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primulon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primulon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primulon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primulon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.