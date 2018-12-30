PRiVCY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $57,343.00 and $65.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.02299086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000520 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00153241 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00209930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.39 or 0.12133996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 21,816,309 coins and its circulating supply is 16,074,085 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

