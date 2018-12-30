ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

PRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of PRA stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.66.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 95.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

